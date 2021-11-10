HS Cross Country: Alice's Diaz, Ben Bolt's Garcia, Freer's Campos wrap up state meet

ROUND ROCK –– Alice freshman Victoria Diaz capped an impressive season debut at the UIL Class 4A state cross country meet at Old Settler's Park.

Diaz placed 25th with a time of 12 minutes, 5.4 seconds.

It was a memorial season for Diaz, who won a district championship and medaled at the regional meet to qualify for state in her first season.

Ben Bolt's Jayden Garcia was the top area finisher after placing 15th with a time of 17:16.7.

Freer's Eleana Campos was the only other area medalist.

Campos crossed in 12:26.6 in the Class 2A girls race to finish eighth overall.