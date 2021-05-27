Alice's Villarreal headed to Texas Lutheran University

Alice senior Jacqlyn Villarreal is headed to Texas Lutheran University to run cross country and compete in track and field.

Villarreal signed her letter of intent with the Bulldogs on Wednesday in front of friends, family and coaches at the Alice High School Gymnasium.

Villarreal competed in the pole vault, triple jump, high jump and shot put in two seasons with the track team. Villarreal ran cross country all four years and was named the team MVP as a senior.

Villarreal, a multi-sport athlete, also played basketball for the Lady Coyotes.

"It feels amazing," Villarreal said. "This opportunity does come for everyone. You have to work very hard for it. I'm very blessed."

Villarreal was a second-team all-district selection in track, cross country and basketball. She was also an honorable mention selection on the All-South Texas Basketball team after averaging 10.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals a game.

Villarreal had several offers in basketball, but most of them were out of state.

Villarreal said with her plans of pursuing a degree in nursing and finding a college close to home, TLU was the best fit.

"I loved the campus and how small it was," said Villarreal, who qualified for regionals in cross country three consecutive years. "I had other offers but to me, it was the perfect location. It's closer to home and the nursing program they have is what helped make my decision."

Alice head track and cross country coach Marissa Acosta said the program will have big shoes to fill with the departure of Villarreal.

"I'm very thankful that we had a individual like Jacqlyn on our team," Acosta said. "She started as a freshman and her growth throughout the years brought energy and excitement. She was a leader that led by her actions and we will miss that on our team next year. TLU is very lucky to have her, and she's going to bring a lot of excitement. I'm very proud of her.

NOTE: Texas Lutheran is a Division III college located in Seguin.