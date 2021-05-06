High School Track & Field: Alice's Vasquez places sixth at state meet

AUSTIN — Alice sophomore Alejandro Vasquez placed sixth in the long jump at the Class 4A state track and field meet on Thursday.

Vasquez leaped a distance of 21 feet, 5.50 inches in his first state appearance at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

Derrick Warren from Jarrell won the event with a distance of 23-2.

Vasquez qualified state meet after placing second in the long jump at the Region IV-4A meet in Kingsville.

BOYS LONG JUMP

Long jump – 1. Derrick Warren, Jarrell, 23-2.00; 2. Reid Vincent, Salado, 22-11.00; 3. Rueben Owens, El Campo, 22-10.75; 4. Jaelyn Lee, Paris, 22-0.75; 5. Quincy Goldsmith, Dallas North Dallas, 21-11.75; 6. Alejandro Vasquez, Alice, 21-5.50; 7. Sergio Soto, Seminole, 21-5.25; 8. Aaron Trevino, La Feria, 20-9.50; 9. Cade White, Lampasas, 20-6.25.