High School Track & Field: Q&A with Alice sophomore Alejandro Vasquez
Alice sophomore Alejandro Vasquez has qualified for the UIL Class 4A state track and field meet after placing second in the long jump at the Region IV-4A meet in Kingsville.
Vasquez, a multi-sport athlete, advanced with a distance of 21 feet, 11-1/4 inches.
The state meet is scheduled Thursday through Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. Class 4A field events begin at 9 a.m Thursday.
Caller-Times sports reporter Rey Castillo talked with Alejandro about his preparation, goals and what it means to represent Alice at the state meet.
Q: What was going through your mind when you found you qualified for state?
Alejandro: It was awesome. It's a dream that I've always had my whole life, and it gives me a great opportunity to try and go out and win it for Alice.
Q: Being a sophomore, how does it feel knowing you've qualified for state and still have two more years left of high school?
Alejandro: It's amazing because I have more time to hopefully win a state championship for Alice.
Q: You play four sports at Alice in football, basketball, baseball and track. How do you juggle being a multi-sport athlete?
Alejandro: I get home and the first thing I do is my homework. I make sure to keep up with my grades first and work hard. Every time I practice in each sport, I make the most of it because you never know when it will be your last time playing.
Q: What's been your biggest motivation in your first two years of high school?
Alejandro: Working hard for my family and God. I want to represent the Coyotes every chance I get. This is where I've always dreamed of being.
Q: Where does your passion for track come from?
Alejandro: My parents played here in Alice and they were really good athletes. My mom was in track and played soccer. My dad played football and ran some track.
Q: You fractured your hip earlier this season. How much of a setback was that?
Alejandro: It was hard to recover at first, but I started getting up early to stretch and I went to psychical therapy. It finally got better and I feel good.
Q: What do you want to accomplish at the state meet on Thursday?
Alejandro: I want to see myself on the podium. After that, I want to celebrate with my family and friends.
Q: What's an average week like for you when you're preparing for a track meet?
Alejandro: I'll wake up early, pray and eat a good breakfast. You have to always have your mind right. Before every meet, I tell myself I'm going to win.