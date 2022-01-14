High School Swimming: Alice defeats Calallen to win dual meet

The Alice High School swim team defeated Calallen in a dual meet on Wednesday at Calallen High School. The Coyotes and Lady Coyotes won the meet, 637-524.

Following are the results.

Boys 200 medley — 1. Colin Crisman, Emerico Perez, Jaden Molina and Omar Zarate.

Boys 200 freestyle — 1. Jaden Molina.

Boys 200 IM — 1. Emerico Perez (PR).

Boys 50 free — 2. Collin Crismam.3 - Omar Zarate.

Boys 100 free — 1. Collin Crisman.

Girls 100 backstroke — 2. Jade Garcia. 3 - Emily Rubio.

100 backstroke — 2. Allen Garza.

Girls 100 Breaststroke — 2. Caitlyn Rubio

Boys 100 Breaststroke — 1. Emerico Perez. 2. Antonio Valadez.