High School Softball: Lady Coyotes sweep Rio Hondo to advance

Alice advanced to the Class 4A area round with its two-game sweep of Rio Hondo in the bi-district round.

The Lady Coyotes won Game 1 8-6 and used a four-run fifth inning to capture an 8-5 come-from-behind win in Game 2 to secure the series.

Ava Hernandez pitched seven innings, allowing two runs with three strikeouts in Game 2.

Hernandez also finished 3-4 at the plate with three RBI.

Merigrace Cantu, Jackie Molina, Neveah Diaz and Maylynn Saenz combined for seven hits and five RBI.

Alice will play Hondo in a three-game set –– starting at 6 p.m. Friday in Hondo. Game 2 is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday in Alice. Game 3, if necessary, is TBD.