High School Softball: Benavides rolls past Knippa to advance to area round

Jovanna Guzman doubled and drove in four runs to lead Benavides to a 17-2 Class 1A bi-district win against Knippa on Friday.

Guzman also pitched five innings, allowing two runs on two hits with eight strikeouts.

The Lady Eagles, who captured the District 32-1A championship, advanced to the area round to play Runge.

Benavides took control early by scoring six runs in the second inning and seven in the third.

Eleven players had at least one RBI in the win.

CLASS 1A BI-DISTRICT

BENAVIDES 17, KNIPPA 2

W — Jovanna Guzman.

2B — J. Guzman.

Highlights — Benavides, Stephanie Cavazos 1-1, RBI, 3 R, 4 BB; Sadie Viera RBI, R; Jovanna Guzman 2-2, 2 R, 4 RBI, 5 IP, 8 K; Allison Vasquez 2 R, RBI, BB; Allison Guerra R, 3 BB; Camila Gracia 2 R, RBI; Krystin Garza 2 R, RBI; Hailie Cervantes 3 R, RBI, 2 BB; Mercy Davila R, RBI, 2 BB; Miranda Arredondo RBI, BB.