HS Soccer: Alice Coyotes dominate in district-opening win against Tuloso-Midway

Alice took care of business in Tuesday's District 29-4A opener against Tuloso-Midway.

The Coyotes wasted no time making their mark by cruising to a 15-0 win at the Alice Memorial Stadium.

Cristian Lopez and Francisco Castillo led the way with three goals each and combining for two assists.

Romario Arellano, Zander Urrutia and Ashton Neal each delivered two goals and combined for five assists.

Andres Hinojosa, Cesar Selvera, Marcus Cruz and Ociel Castillo each scored one goal to pace the remaining Alice offense.

NOTE: Ashton Neal has scored nine goals in the Coyotes' last four games.