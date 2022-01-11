High School Soccer: Alice Coyotes win first Alice Kickoff Cup Championship

Alice continued its dominant preseason play by winning the Alice Kickoff Cup Tournament for the first time in school history this past weekend.

The Coyotes showed off their offense and defense in convincing wins against Tuloso-Midway (7-0), Zapata (6-0), and Pharr Vanguard (5-0).

Cristian Lopez was named tournament MVP, followed by Andres Hinojosa, Francisco Castillo, Romario Arellano and Ashton Neal, who were selected to the all-tournament team.

Also earning all-tournament honors from around the Coastal Bend were Devin Garza (Calallen) and Osvaldo Garcia-Huerta and Jaden Sandoval (Moody).