Soccer: Alice freshman to play in Southern Presidents Cup

Zander Urrutia had a season to remember after helping Alice reach the Class 4A area round in his freshman season.

Urrutia finished with three goals and five assists for the Coyotes, who compiled a 14-6 record.

It was the team's best finish since the 2012 season.

"He's a hard worker," said Alice coach Juan Rivadeneyra. "We started him on junior varsity and he earned his position. He worked while he waited and once district came around, he was ready to go."

The freshman midfielder/wing began playing soccer with the the Boys and Girls Club of Alice at age 3. When he turned 12, Urrutia joined the Houston Dynamo Club team out of Corpus Christi.

The all-district honorable mention selection at Alice recently competed with his 16U teammates at the President State Cup in Round Rock.

The Dynamo won the tournament with an undefeated record and advanced to play in the Southern Presidents Cup June 9-13 in Decatur, Alabama.

Urrutia and the Dynamo will compete against some of the best teams of the Southern United States.

Urrutia said he is humbled and honored to represent the City of Alice and the Alice Coyotes in this exciting experience.

Zander added he would love to thank all of his coaches during his past and current seasons for their support.

"He paid his dues," Rivadeneyra said. "Zander did things the right way."