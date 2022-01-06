High School Football: Alice-area athletes named to Caller Times All-South Texas teams

Several Alice-area athletes were named to the Corpus Christi Caller Times All-South Texas teams in football.

Following are the players who earned first-team, second-team, third-team and honorable mention honors on offense, defense and special teams.

OFFENSE

FIRST-TEAM

WR — Hector Gaza III, jr., San Diego

Gaza caught 46 passes for 812 yards and seven touchdowns in the Vaqueros' historic run to the Class 3A Division I quarterfinals. On defense, he made 33 tackles and secured three interceptions. On special teams, Gaza returned two kickoff returns, three punt returns and punted an average of 40 yards. Gaza was named the most valuable player on the District 16-3A Division I team.

SECOND-TEAM

RB — Andrew Christian, jr., Premont

WR — Trevor Garcia, sr., Orange Grove

THIRD TEAM

WR — Alejandro Vasquez, jr., Alice

OL — Lance Lopez, sr., Orange Grove

OL — Pablo Vega, so., San Diego

K — Landon Rodriguez, so., Alice

HONORABLE MENTION

Quarterbacks — Cutter Stewart, jr., Orange Grove; Mark Lopez, jr., Banquete; Ace RJ Valerio, jr., San Diego

DEFENSE

FIRST TEAM

DB — Ryan Salas, sr., Alice

Salas was arguably the Coastal Bend's most versatile and dangerous player in all three phases of the game. As a defender, Salas had 55 tackles, picked off two passes, broke up eight passes and added a fumble recovery. Meanwhile, as a receiver he caught 50 passes for 915 yards and nine touchdowns.

SECOND TEAM

DL — Jadon Rodriguez, sr., San Diego

THIRD TEAM

LB — Cutter Scarborough, sr., Banquete

LB — Jaime Norman, sr., Alice

HONORABLE MENTION

Defensive line — Miguel Saenz, so., Alice