High School Football: Alice-area athletes named to Caller Times All-South Texas teams
Several Alice-area athletes were named to the Corpus Christi Caller Times All-South Texas teams in football.
Following are the players who earned first-team, second-team, third-team and honorable mention honors on offense, defense and special teams.
OFFENSE
FIRST-TEAM
WR — Hector Gaza III, jr., San Diego
Gaza caught 46 passes for 812 yards and seven touchdowns in the Vaqueros' historic run to the Class 3A Division I quarterfinals. On defense, he made 33 tackles and secured three interceptions. On special teams, Gaza returned two kickoff returns, three punt returns and punted an average of 40 yards. Gaza was named the most valuable player on the District 16-3A Division I team.
SECOND-TEAM
RB — Andrew Christian, jr., Premont
WR — Trevor Garcia, sr., Orange Grove
THIRD TEAM
WR — Alejandro Vasquez, jr., Alice
OL — Lance Lopez, sr., Orange Grove
OL — Pablo Vega, so., San Diego
K — Landon Rodriguez, so., Alice
HONORABLE MENTION
Quarterbacks — Cutter Stewart, jr., Orange Grove; Mark Lopez, jr., Banquete; Ace RJ Valerio, jr., San Diego
DEFENSE
FIRST TEAM
DB — Ryan Salas, sr., Alice
Salas was arguably the Coastal Bend's most versatile and dangerous player in all three phases of the game. As a defender, Salas had 55 tackles, picked off two passes, broke up eight passes and added a fumble recovery. Meanwhile, as a receiver he caught 50 passes for 915 yards and nine touchdowns.
SECOND TEAM
DL — Jadon Rodriguez, sr., San Diego
THIRD TEAM
LB — Cutter Scarborough, sr., Banquete
LB — Jaime Norman, sr., Alice
HONORABLE MENTION
Defensive line — Miguel Saenz, so., Alice