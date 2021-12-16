Alice Football Banquet: Coyotes announce team award winners

The Alice football team held its annual football award banquet on Monday at the JWC Fairgrounds. Alice senior Ryan Salas was named the team's most valuable player for his efforts on the field and in the classroom.

Salas concluded his final season with 47 catches for 833 yards and eight touchdowns.

Following are the award winners

Overall team MVP: Ryan Salas

George Draper Award: Ryan Salas

Offensive MVP: Alejandro Vasquez

Defensive MVP: Jaime Norman

Newcomer of the Year: Deshawn Padilla

Fighting Heart: David Cantu

Most Improved: Joaquin Molina

Defensive Lineman: Miguel Saenz

Defensive Linebacker: Noah Cervantes

Defensive Secondary: Randy Hughes

Outstanding Lineman: 2021 seniors

Outstanding Receiver: Landon Rodriguez

Outstanding Back: Matthew Ortiz

Football hero award: Pete Garcia