Alice Football Banquet: Coyotes announce team award winners
The Alice football team held its annual football award banquet on Monday at the JWC Fairgrounds. Alice senior Ryan Salas was named the team's most valuable player for his efforts on the field and in the classroom.
Salas concluded his final season with 47 catches for 833 yards and eight touchdowns.
Following are the award winners
Overall team MVP: Ryan Salas
George Draper Award: Ryan Salas
Offensive MVP: Alejandro Vasquez
Defensive MVP: Jaime Norman
Newcomer of the Year: Deshawn Padilla
Fighting Heart: David Cantu
Most Improved: Joaquin Molina
Defensive Lineman: Miguel Saenz
Defensive Linebacker: Noah Cervantes
Defensive Secondary: Randy Hughes
Outstanding Lineman: 2021 seniors
Outstanding Receiver: Landon Rodriguez
Outstanding Back: Matthew Ortiz
Football hero award: Pete Garcia