Alice Football Banquet: Coyotes announce team award winners

Rey Castillo
Alice Echo News Journal

The Alice football team held its annual football award banquet on Monday at the JWC Fairgrounds. Alice senior Ryan Salas was named the team's most valuable player for his efforts on the field and in the classroom.

Salas concluded his final season with 47 catches for 833 yards and eight touchdowns.

Alice senior Ryan Salas, left, takes a photo with Alice head football coach and athletic director Kyle Atwood at the team's football banquet on Monday. Salas was named the Coyotes MVP for the 2020 season.

Following are the award winners

Overall team MVP: Ryan Salas

George Draper Award: Ryan Salas

Offensive MVP: Alejandro Vasquez

Defensive MVP: Jaime Norman

Newcomer of the Year: Deshawn Padilla

Alice's head football coach Kyle Atwood, right, celebrates Alice's Alejandro VasquezÕs, left, touchdown against Miller, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Buc Stadium. Miller won, 48-44.

Fighting Heart: David Cantu

Most Improved: Joaquin Molina

Defensive Lineman: Miguel Saenz

Defensive Linebacker: Noah Cervantes

Defensive Secondary: Randy Hughes

Outstanding Lineman: 2021 seniors

Outstanding Receiver: Landon Rodriguez

Outstanding Back: Matthew Ortiz

Football hero award: Pete Garcia