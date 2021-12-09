San Diego's Hector Gaza III named District 16-3A Division I MVP

San Diego junior Hector Gaza III did a little bit of everything in the Vaqueros' run to the Class 3A Division I regional quarterfinals.

Gaza III caught 46 passes for 812 yards and seven touchdowns. On defense, he made 33 tackles and secured three interceptions.

On special teams, Gaza III returned two kickoff returns, three punt returns and punted an average of 40 yards.

Gaza III was rewarded for his hard work and dedication on the field by being named the most valuable player of the District 16-3A Division I football team.

Gaza III and his teammates led San Diego to a 10-2 record and an appearance in the third round of the playoffs for the first time in program history.

Following are the Vaqueros' all-district selections in 16-3A Division I for the 2021 season.

Most Valuable Player

Hector Gaza III

Newcomer of the Year

Pablo Vega

Linebacker of the year

Fabian Vidal

Secondary Player of the Year

Sean Maldonado

Offensive Lineman of the Year

Jorge Guerra

Defensive Lineman of the Year

Jadon Rodriguez

First-team

RJ Valerio, QB; Derick Trevinio, RB; Jason Salinas, TE; Mateo Sifuentes, slot receiver; Sean Maldonado, receiver; Ruben Gonzalez, center; Louis Pena, OL; Eric Garcia, OL; Shawn Morin, DE; Jacob Bernal, DL; Adrian Bear, LB; Aiden Garcia, OLB; Mateo Sifuentes, DB.

Second-team

Adrian Bear, TE; Robert Torres, center; Jaime Salinas, OL; Justin Pena, OL; Robert Torres, DE; Jorge Guerra, DL; Michael Vidal, ILB; Derick Trevino, OLB; James R. Rodriguez, DB; Jason Salinas, DB.

Honorable mention

Manuel Molina, DL; Colton Garcia, RB; Asher Gonzalez, OL; Michael Cuellar, specialist; Dennis Garza, special teams.