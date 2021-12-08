High School Football: Orange Grove's Cutter Stewart named co-MVP of 15-3A Division I

Orange Grove quarterback Cutter Stewart capped off his junior season by earning co-most valuable player honors on the District 15-3A Division I all-district team.

Stewart shared the award with Vanderbilt Industrial quarterback Matthew Davis, who led the Cobras to the Class 3A state quarterfinals.

Stewart passed for more than 1,700 yards and 12 touchdowns during the regular season and led the Bulldogs to the Class 3A playoffs.

Following are Orange Grove's all-district selections.

First-team

Ethan Acosta, RB

Trevor Garcia, receiver

Victor DelBosque, OL

Seth Barnes, LB

Lance Lopez, OL/DL

Second-team

Jack Atkinson, receiver

Kace Wilken, DE

Jaden Hubble, DT

Kayden Schroedter, ILB

Zeke Serna, OLB

Jordan Garcia, S

Ty Pressley, CB

Marshal Saha, Ret

Honorable mention

Diego Garza, OL

Michael Saenz, receiver

Ethan Ortiz, DE,

Gabriel Moreno, OLB

AROUND THE AREA

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

GIRLS

TUESDAY, DEC. 7

NON-DISTRICT

Alice at Rockport-Fulton, 6:15

FRIDAY, DEC. 10

NON-DISTRICT

Alice at Miller, 6:15

TUESDAY, DEC. 14

DISTRICT 30-3A

London at Banquete, 6:15

NON-DISTRICT

Sinton at Alice, 7:30

BOYS

NON-DISTRICT

West Oso at Alice, 7:30

TUESDAY, DEC. 14

NON-DISTRICT

San Diego at Goliad, 5