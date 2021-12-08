High School Football: Orange Grove's Cutter Stewart named co-MVP of 15-3A Division I
Orange Grove quarterback Cutter Stewart capped off his junior season by earning co-most valuable player honors on the District 15-3A Division I all-district team.
Stewart shared the award with Vanderbilt Industrial quarterback Matthew Davis, who led the Cobras to the Class 3A state quarterfinals.
Stewart passed for more than 1,700 yards and 12 touchdowns during the regular season and led the Bulldogs to the Class 3A playoffs.
Following are Orange Grove's all-district selections.
First-team
Ethan Acosta, RB
Trevor Garcia, receiver
Victor DelBosque, OL
Seth Barnes, LB
Lance Lopez, OL/DL
Second-team
Jack Atkinson, receiver
Kace Wilken, DE
Jaden Hubble, DT
Kayden Schroedter, ILB
Zeke Serna, OLB
Jordan Garcia, S
Ty Pressley, CB
Marshal Saha, Ret
Honorable mention
Diego Garza, OL
Michael Saenz, receiver
Ethan Ortiz, DE,
Gabriel Moreno, OLB
AROUND THE AREA
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
GIRLS
TUESDAY, DEC. 7
NON-DISTRICT
Alice at Rockport-Fulton, 6:15
FRIDAY, DEC. 10
NON-DISTRICT
Alice at Miller, 6:15
TUESDAY, DEC. 14
DISTRICT 30-3A
London at Banquete, 6:15
NON-DISTRICT
Sinton at Alice, 7:30
BOYS
NON-DISTRICT
West Oso at Alice, 7:30
TUESDAY, DEC. 14
NON-DISTRICT
San Diego at Goliad, 5