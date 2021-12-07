Alice Coyotes: Ryan Salas named District 15-4A Division I MVP

Alice senior Ryan Salas concluded his final season on top of District 15-4A Division I.

Salas was named the district's most valuable player, highlighting seven Alice athletes named to the first-team.

Salas, who plays both sides of the ball, caught 47 passes for 833 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season.

Salas was also named the Chicken Express October community hero of the month for his dedication on the field and in the classroom.

Following are the Alice athletes named to the District 15-4A Division I all-district team.

MVP

Ryan Salas, wide receiver/defensive back

First-team

Alejandro Vasquez, receiver

Landon Rodriguez, receiver/kicker

Miguel Saenz, defensive lineman

Noah Cervantes, inside linebacker

Jaime Norman, outside linebacker

Randy Hughes, corner

Michael Monsevais, safety

Second-team

Justin Arellano, receiver

Honorable mention

Joaquin Molina

Aubrey Davenport

Deshawn Padilla

David Cantu

Dylan Mendoza

Rey Castillo is a sports reporter for the Caller-Times and a graduate of Texas A&M-Kingsville. He may be reached at rey.castillo@caller.com or on Twitter @reycastillo361