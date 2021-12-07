Alice Coyotes: Ryan Salas named District 15-4A Division I MVP
Alice senior Ryan Salas concluded his final season on top of District 15-4A Division I.
Salas was named the district's most valuable player, highlighting seven Alice athletes named to the first-team.
Salas, who plays both sides of the ball, caught 47 passes for 833 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season.
Salas was also named the Chicken Express October community hero of the month for his dedication on the field and in the classroom.
Following are the Alice athletes named to the District 15-4A Division I all-district team.
MVP
Ryan Salas, wide receiver/defensive back
First-team
Alejandro Vasquez, receiver
Landon Rodriguez, receiver/kicker
Miguel Saenz, defensive lineman
Noah Cervantes, inside linebacker
Jaime Norman, outside linebacker
Randy Hughes, corner
Michael Monsevais, safety
Second-team
Justin Arellano, receiver
Honorable mention
Joaquin Molina
Aubrey Davenport
Deshawn Padilla
David Cantu
Dylan Mendoza
Rey Castillo is a sports reporter for the Caller-Times and a graduate of Texas A&M-Kingsville. He may be reached at rey.castillo@caller.com or on Twitter @reycastillo361