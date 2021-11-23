San Diego head coach Bo Ochoa named Texas Football Class 3A coach of the week

San Diego head football coach Bo Ochoa was named the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football head coach of the week in Class 3A.

Ochoa and the Vaqueros are coming off a historic 35-27 area round win against Llano last week in Seguin.

San Diego improved to 10-1 and advanced to the regional semifinals for the first time in program history.

"These boys set their goals early in the year and I told them they're a special group," Ochoa said.

The Vaqueros will play Vanderbilt Industrial at 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio Heroes Stadium.

The winner will advance to the state quarterfinals to play Edna or Lago Vista.

CLASS 3A DIVISION I REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

SAN DIEGO VS. VANDERBILT INDUSTRIAL

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: San Antonio Heroes Stadium

Records: San Diego 10-1; Industrial 10-2

Last week: San Diego 35, Llano 27; Industrial 14, Poteet 13

Live coverage: Twitter –– @reycastillo361

Broadcast: –– KOPY 92.1

What you need to know: San Diego is in the regional semifinals for the first time in program history after last week's area round win against Llano. The Vaqueros are led by quarterback RJ Valerio, who has eclipsed the 1,000-yard passing mark with 14 touchdowns. Jason Salinas' 75-yard kickoff return against Llano helped change the momentum in last week's win. He is another weapon for San Diego on special teams. Hector Gaza III, Sean Maldanado and James Ryan Rodriguez are others who have provided a spark offensively. The Cobras are led by quarterback Matthew Davis, who is threat on the ground and through the air. Davis has rushed for more than 800 yards and passed for over 1,200 yards. The winner will advance to the state quarterfinals to play Edna or Lago Vista.