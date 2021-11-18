Alice Memorial Stadium named 2021 Football Field of the Year

Alice Memorial Stadium was named Football Field of the Year by the Texas Turf Grass Association on Wednesday.

This is the seventh time in the stadium's history that the grass has been recognized by the TTGA.

The AISD Field Maintenance team is led by Operations Supervisor Henry Riojas, Ronnie Perez, Eddie Deleon, Sylvia Beuno, Gerardo Lopez and Ruben Morin.

The Texas Turf Grass Association is a non-profit organization located in College Station that specializes in the education, and management of turfgrass throughout the State of Texas.