High School Football: Previewing San Diego's area round game against Llano

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

SAN DIEGO vs. LLANO

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Seguin Matador Stadium

Records: San Diego 9-1; Llano 8-2

Last week: San Diego 29, Orange Grove 28; Llano 53, Marion 26

Live Coverage: Twitter –– @reycastillo361

Broadcast: Radio –– KOPY 92.1

What you need to know: The Vaqueros are in the area round of the playoffs for the first time since 2014 after winning a bi-district thriller last week against Orange Grove. San Diego is averaging 32 points a game this season behind quarterback RJ Valerio, who has passed for more than 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Vaqueros' biggest test will be against a Llano team that has won five consecutive games dating back to Sept. 3. The Yellowjackets are led by quarterback Maddox Green, who passed for 190 yards and three touchdowns in last week's win against Marion. The winner will advance to the regional quarterfinals to play the Vanderbilt Industrial-Poteet winner.

