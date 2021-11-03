HS Football: Unbeaten San Diego, London clash for District 16-3A Division I title
In Texas high school football the schedule sometimes breaks in favor of fans and a district championship game is held in Week 11.
But sometimes it goes to the next level with the rare battle of unbeaten teams in the final week of the season.
Corpus Christi will be treated to the latter as London hosts San Diego, not only with District 16-3A Division I hanging in the balance, but an undefeated season.
The Vaqueros (8-0) are looking to defend their district title, while London (8-0) has a shot to win a district championship for the second time in three seasons.
Both teams have stout defenses.
San Diego has held five of their opponents to single digits, including two shutouts, and London has blanked four of their opponents.
CALLER-TIMES GAME OF THE WEEK
SAN DIEGO AT LONDON
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8
Where: Pirate Stadium, 1306 FM 43
Records: San Diego 8-0, 5-0; London 8-0, 5-0
Last week: San Diego 40, Falfurrias 0; London 49, Santa Gertrudis Academy 25
Last season: Did not play
Two players to watch
San Diego — Hector Gaza III, jr., Ath; London — Ace Navarijo, jr., QB
FRIDAY'S FOOTBALL RECAPS
PORT LAVACA CALHOUN 62, ALICE 46
Top performers
Alice: Ryan Salas 6-197, 3 TD receiving; Josh Camarillo 13 of 23, 276 yards, 3 TD, INT passing and 11-21, TD rushing; Alejandro Asevedo 7 of 19, 61 yards, 2 TD, INT passing;
Calhoun: Min Htway 7-109, 3 TD rushing; Jacob Laughlin 22-146, 2 TD rushing; Esteban Cruz 15-251, 4 TD rushing
Highlights: The Sandcrabs rushed for 595 yards and jumped ou to a 20-0 lead after the first quarter to secure the victory and a playoff spot. Alice was eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.
Records: Alice 2-7, 0-4; Calhoun 5-3, 3-1
Next: Tuloso-Midway at Alice, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5; Calhoun at Calallen, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5
SAN DIEGO 40, FALFURRIAS 0
Top performers
San Diego: R.J. Valerio 7 of 13, 115 yards, TD, INT passing and 10-108, 2 TD rushing; D. Trevino 5-42, TD rushing; A. Bear 3-10, TD rushing; Hector Gaza III 5-100, TD receiving and 39-yard punt return for TD
Highlights: The Vaqueros broke open the game with a 20-point third quarter as they totaled 330 yards in the game.
Records: Fal 1-8, 1-4; San Diego 8-0, 5-0
Next: Bishop at Falfurrias, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5; San Diego at London, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5
PREMONT 14, BEN BOLT 0
Top performers
Ben Bolt: Dashawn Mohamed 9-35 rushing; David Perez 16-22 rushing; Talaine Mohamed 7-21 rushing; Devin Godinez 8-19 rushing; Arnold Navarro 5-18 rushing
Premont: Andrew Christain 14-202, 2 TD rushing, along with TD runs of 81 and 72 yards.
Records: Ben Bolt 4-4, 2-1; Premont 6-3, 3-1
Next: La Villa at Ben Bolt, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5; Premont is open
AREA SCHEDULE
VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
CLASS 4A
Alice def. La Feria in three sets
CLASS 3A
London def. Orange Grove in four sets
CLASS 2A
Freer vs. Riviera, 6, Nov. 2, Robstown
Premont vs. Charlotte, 6:30, Nov. 2, George West
FOOTBALL
15-4A DIVISION I
Tuloso-Midway at Alice, 7:30
15-3A DIVISION I
Orange Grove at Aransas Pass, 7:30
16-3A DIVISION I
San Diego at London, 7:30
16-3A DIVISION II
Banquete at Monte Alto, 7:30
15-2A DIVISION I
Freer at Refugio, 7:30
16-2A DIVISION I
La Villa at Ben Bolt, 7:30
15-2A DIVISION II
Benavides at La Pryor, 7
16-2A DIVISION II
Agua Dulce at Pettus, 7