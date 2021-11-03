HS Football: Unbeaten San Diego, London clash for District 16-3A Division I title

In Texas high school football the schedule sometimes breaks in favor of fans and a district championship game is held in Week 11.

But sometimes it goes to the next level with the rare battle of unbeaten teams in the final week of the season.

Corpus Christi will be treated to the latter as London hosts San Diego, not only with District 16-3A Division I hanging in the balance, but an undefeated season.

The Vaqueros (8-0) are looking to defend their district title, while London (8-0) has a shot to win a district championship for the second time in three seasons.

Both teams have stout defenses.

San Diego has held five of their opponents to single digits, including two shutouts, and London has blanked four of their opponents.

CALLER-TIMES GAME OF THE WEEK

SAN DIEGO AT LONDON

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8

Where: Pirate Stadium, 1306 FM 43

Records: San Diego 8-0, 5-0; London 8-0, 5-0

Last week: San Diego 40, Falfurrias 0; London 49, Santa Gertrudis Academy 25

Last season: Did not play

Two players to watch

San Diego — Hector Gaza III, jr., Ath; London — Ace Navarijo, jr., QB

FRIDAY'S FOOTBALL RECAPS

PORT LAVACA CALHOUN 62, ALICE 46

Top performers

Alice: Ryan Salas 6-197, 3 TD receiving; Josh Camarillo 13 of 23, 276 yards, 3 TD, INT passing and 11-21, TD rushing; Alejandro Asevedo 7 of 19, 61 yards, 2 TD, INT passing;

Calhoun: Min Htway 7-109, 3 TD rushing; Jacob Laughlin 22-146, 2 TD rushing; Esteban Cruz 15-251, 4 TD rushing

Highlights: The Sandcrabs rushed for 595 yards and jumped ou to a 20-0 lead after the first quarter to secure the victory and a playoff spot. Alice was eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.

Records: Alice 2-7, 0-4; Calhoun 5-3, 3-1

Next: Tuloso-Midway at Alice, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5; Calhoun at Calallen, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5

SAN DIEGO 40, FALFURRIAS 0

Top performers

San Diego: R.J. Valerio 7 of 13, 115 yards, TD, INT passing and 10-108, 2 TD rushing; D. Trevino 5-42, TD rushing; A. Bear 3-10, TD rushing; Hector Gaza III 5-100, TD receiving and 39-yard punt return for TD

Highlights: The Vaqueros broke open the game with a 20-point third quarter as they totaled 330 yards in the game.

Records: Fal 1-8, 1-4; San Diego 8-0, 5-0

Next: Bishop at Falfurrias, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5; San Diego at London, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5

PREMONT 14, BEN BOLT 0

Top performers

Ben Bolt: Dashawn Mohamed 9-35 rushing; David Perez 16-22 rushing; Talaine Mohamed 7-21 rushing; Devin Godinez 8-19 rushing; Arnold Navarro 5-18 rushing

Premont: Andrew Christain 14-202, 2 TD rushing, along with TD runs of 81 and 72 yards.

Records: Ben Bolt 4-4, 2-1; Premont 6-3, 3-1

Next: La Villa at Ben Bolt, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5; Premont is open

AREA SCHEDULE

VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

CLASS 4A

Alice def. La Feria in three sets

CLASS 3A

London def. Orange Grove in four sets

CLASS 2A

Freer vs. Riviera, 6, Nov. 2, Robstown

Premont vs. Charlotte, 6:30, Nov. 2, George West

FOOTBALL

15-4A DIVISION I

Tuloso-Midway at Alice, 7:30

15-3A DIVISION I

Orange Grove at Aransas Pass, 7:30

16-3A DIVISION I

San Diego at London, 7:30

16-3A DIVISION II

Banquete at Monte Alto, 7:30

15-2A DIVISION I

Freer at Refugio, 7:30

16-2A DIVISION I

La Villa at Ben Bolt, 7:30

15-2A DIVISION II

Benavides at La Pryor, 7

16-2A DIVISION II

Agua Dulce at Pettus, 7