Alice falls short against Beeville, San Diego, Premont record wins

Alice quarterback Matthew Ortiz passed for 260 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-23 loss to Beeville on Friday.

The Trojans built a 20-7 halftime lead behind Isaiah Gonzalez, which helped it hold off a fourth-quarter surge from the Coyotes to pick up its first District 15-4A Division I win.

Alice will look to rebound Friday when it continues district play against Calallen.

The Wildcats are coming off a 55-33 district win against Miller.

BEEVILLE 27, ALICE 23

Top performers

Alice: Matthew Ortiz 15-27-1, 260, 3 TD passing; Kaleb Aguilar 10-50 rushing; Ryan Salas 9-152, TD receiving; Landon Rodriguez 1-54, 1 TD receiving; Alejandro Vasquez 1-7, TD receiving

Beeville: Isaiah Gonzalez 11-152, 1 TD rushing; 2-21 receiving; Trey Barefield 15-66 rushing; Nick Lampkin 2-20, 1 TD rushing; Victor Gonzalez 10-21, 161, 2 TD passing, 7-26 rushing; Matthew Romeo Casas 4-95, 1 TD receiving; Darion Perez 1-27, 1 TD

Records: Alice 2-5, 0-2; Beeville 3-4, 1-1

Next: Calallen at Alice, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22; Beeville at Tuloso-Midway, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22

SAN DIEGO 24, LYFORD 6

Top performers

San Diego: RJ Valerio 4 of 8, 67 yards, TD passing, 14-50, TD rushing; D. Trevino 10-115 rushing; Hector Gaza III 2-57, TD receiving

Highlights: A 50-yard pass from R.J. Valerio to Hector Gaza III in the fourth quarter helped provided some cushion in a key victory for the Vaqueros. San Diego remains unbeaten atop the District 16-3A Division I standings.

Records: Lyford 5-3, 2-2; San Diego 6-0, 3-0

Next: San Diego at Progreso, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22; Bishop at Lyford, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22

PREMONT 22, SANTA MARIA 6

Top performers

Premont: Andrew Christian 17-244, 2 TD rushing; Darrien Rogers 8-55 rushing; Julian Ortiz 75-yard kickoff return for TD

Highlights: Andrew Christian's big night helps the Cowboys even their district record.

Records: Santa Maria 3-4, 0-2; Premont 4-3, 1-1

Next: Premont at Riviera, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22; La Villa at Santa Maria, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22

BANQUETE 33, SANTA ROSA 12

Top performers

Banquete: Mark Lopez 16-23, 238, 4 TD passing; Nate Herrera 12-57 rushing, 2-29, 1 TD receiving; Joseph Riddell 5-84, 2 TD receiving; Aaron Flores 4-78, 1 TD receiving;

Records: Banquete 5-3, 2-2; Santa Rosa 1-6, 0-3

Next: Taft at Banquete, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22; Santa Rosa at Monte Alto, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22

*Coaches may send football stats after every game to ctsports@caller.com

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULES

TUESDAY, OCT. 19

DISTRICT 31-4A

Robstown at Calallen, 6

Kingsville at Alice, 6:30

San Diego at London, 7

FRIDAY, OCT. 22

DISTRICT 31-4A

Calallen at Alice, 5

DISTRICT 30-3A

Falfurrias at Banquete, 4:30

San Diego at Bishop, 4:30