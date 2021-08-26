Class 3A/2A Football Previews: Area teams set for 2021 season
ALICE AREA CLASS 3A/2A PREVIEW CAPSULES
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
SAN DIEGO VAQUEROS
District: 16-3A Division I
Head coach: Bo Ochoa
2020 record: 4-2, 3-0
Last district title: 2020
Last playoff appearance: 2020
Enrollment: 380
Returning starters: 7 offense, 5 defense
TOP PLAYERS
OL Asher Gonzalez; OL/DL Jorge Guerra; ATH Hector Gaza; DE Jadon Rodriguez; QB R.J. Valerio; DB Jason Salinas
OUTLOOK FOR 2021
San Diego returns a core group of talent from last season, but parts ways with four-year starters Brandon Ramirez and Sergio Guerra. Head coach Bo Ochoa said he still likes what he sees in this year's group, and a run at the District 16-3A Division I title is in reach. The Vaqueros advanced to the bi-district round after finishing 4-2 in a shortened 2020 season. Quarterback R.J. Valerio, who will return for his second season under center, said the full preseason is only going to benefit the team in its quest for a fifth straight postseason berth. All-state offensive lineman Asher Gonzalez will anchor the line and Hector Gaza will be a threat on both sides of the football.
ORANGE GROVE BULLDOGS
District: 15-3A Division I
Head coach: Mark DelPercio
2020 record: 7-4, 3-3
Last district title: 2016
Last playoff appearance: 2020
Enrollment: 509
Returning starters: 4 offense, 9 defense
TOP PLAYERS
QB Cutter Stewart; WR Trevor Garcia; RB/DB Marshal Saha; OL/DL Lance Lopez; LB Kayden Schroedter; DE Kace Wilkin; DL Victor DelBosque; LB Seth Barnes
OUTLOOK FOR 2021
The Bulldogs parted ways with 20 seniors from last year's team, but return a talented group on both sides of the ball in 2021. Quarterback Cutter Stewart returns for his third season after passing for 3,407 yards and 39 touchdowns as a sophomore. With the departure of star receiver Conner Eulenfeld, Stewart will connect with Trevor Garcia (505, 6 TD in 2021) as his go-to target. Linebacker Kayden Schroedter also returns on defense after finishing with 124 tackles in 2020. Head coach Mark DelPercio expects Orange Grove to compete for a district title in a competitive District 15-3A Division I
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
BEN BOLT
District: 16-2A Division I
Head coach: Gary Cunningham
2020 record: 1-1, 1-1
Last district title: 2016
Last playoff appearance: 2020
Enrollment: 178
Returning starters: 6 offense, 7 defense
TOP PLAYERS
RB-LB Arnold Navarro, sr.; LB Talaine Mohamed, jr.; RB Dashawn Mohamed, jr.; QB-DB David Perez, jr.; OL-DL Adam Pena, sr.; OL-LB Troy Rodriguez, jr.
OUTLOOK FOR 2021
The Badgers played two games last season because of COVID-19 protocols but return some key players from a team that earned a playoff spot but could not play their game. Cunningham enters his second season leading the team and is hoping to use the full offseason and summer to help establish his program.
FREER
District: 15-2A Division I
Head coach: Robert Williams
2020 record: 3-4, 2-2
Last district title: 2002
Last playoff appearance: 2020
Enrollment: 222
Returning starters: 6 offense, 5 defense
TOP PLAYERS
QB-DB Elliott Ramirez; WR-DB Trey Ramirez; DB-WR John Cantu
OUTLOOK FOR 2021
Freer should be in the playoff mix in 15-2A Division I, and will be looking for wins against Three Rivers and Kenedy to do it.
PREMONT
District: 16-2A Division I
Head coach: Ruben Cantu
2020 record: 5-4, 3-0
Last district title: 2020
Last playoff appearance: 2020
Enrollment: 190
Returning starters: 5 offense, 4 defense
TOP PLAYERS
RB-LB J.T. Torres; RB-DB Andrew Christian; QB Esteban LaFuente
OUTLOOK FOR 2021
Christian was the offensive player of the year in the district in 2020 and is part of a solid 1-2 punch in the backfield with Torres. The two combined for 994 yards in the Cowboys run-heavy attack.
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
AGUA DULCE
District: 16-2A Division II
Head coach: Gary Hartman
2020 record: 1-5, 1-5
Last district title: 2019
Last playoff appearance: 2019
Enrollment: 130
Returning starters: 6 offense, 6 defense
TOP PLAYERS
WR-LB Donald Mann; WR-LB Eduardo Hernandez
OUTLOOK FOR 2021
An experience offensive line should help Hartman’s transition as the Longhorns look to return to the playoffs after winning one game in is shortened 2020 season.
BENAVIDES
District: 15-2A Division II
Head coach: Marcus Zubia
2020 record: 0-5, 0-5
Last district title: 1985
Last playoff appearance: 2016
Enrollment: 101
Returning starters: 8 offense, 8 defense
TOP PLAYERS
RB-DL Nathan Perez, sr.; LB Daniel Elizondo, jr.; DB Sergio Benavente, sr.; WR-LB Jonathan Alaniz
OUTLOOK FOR 2021
The Eagles begin Zubia’s second season with plenty of experience on both sides of the ball, which could be good for a team looking for its first playoff appearance since 2016. Perez was a two-way all-district player in 2020 along with Alaniz.