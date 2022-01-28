HS Basketball: Coyotes improve to 3-1 in district with win against Robstown

Alice moved into second place in District 31-4A with its win against Robstown.

Ryan Salas led the way with 14 points and the Coyotes cruised to a 56-32 win at the Alice High School gymnasium.

Jose Vivanco added 12 points, including three 3-pointers.

Alejandro Asevedo, Thomas Hinojosa and Alejandro Vasquez each scored six points to pace the offense.

The Coyotes continue district play Friday against Zapata before taking on first place Kingsville on Tuesday.

DISTRICT 31-4A

ALICE 56, ROBSTOWN 32

Alice — R. Salas 14, J. Vivanco 12, A. Asevedo 6, T. Hinojosa 6, A. Vasquez 6, J. De Los Santos 5, C. Trevino 4, D. Barrera 2, M. Gutierrez 1.

Robstown — J. Resendez 14, J. Paredez 9, M. Hinojosa 3, G. Lucio 3, M. Martinez 2, J. Aguilar 1

3-pointers — Alice, J. Vivanco 3, A. Asevedo 1; Robstown, J. Resendez 1, M. Hinojosa 1, G. Lucio 1.

JV — Alice won 43-33.

Records — Alice 12-12, 3-1; Robstown 7-12, 1-3.