Lady Coyotes retire jersey of former player Ariel Lichtenberger

Alice High School retired the No. 24 jersey of former player Ariel Lichtenberger last Friday before the Lady Coyotes' District 31-4A game against Tuloso-Midway.

The jersey was framed and unveiled by her family in front of former coaches, teammates, friends and students, who gathered at the High School gymnasium.

Lichtenberger, who passed away in 2017 after a hard-fought battle with cancer, was a standout athlete in basketball and softball since her freshman season.

Her hard work and dedication earned her MVP honors throughout her high school career, both on the court and on the softball field.

Lichtenberger went on to play college softball at Texas A&M Kingsville and earned a degree in chemical engineering.