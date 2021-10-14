Alice's Guzman, San Diego's Guerra named top incoming freshman on Perfect Game USA list

Several area athletes were named top incoming freshman on the Perfect Game USA top 500 list.

All of the athletes cracked the top 50 in each of their respective conferences.

Among the athletes were University of Texas Rio Grande Valley freshmen Jacob Guzman (Alice) and Sergio Guerra (San Diego) out of the Western Athletic Conference.

Guzman, who signed with UTRGV with Guerra last season and was ranked No. 12, helped the Coyotes advance to the Class 4A regional quarterfinals.

Guerra, who was ranked No. 3, was a Class 3A all-state selection at catcher after hitting .536 with eight home runs, 39 RBI and scored 24 runs as a senior.

From the Corpus Christi area, Texas State's Daylan Pena (Veterans Memorial), Houston's Malachi Lott (Gregory-Portland), Davidson's Troy Johnson (Ray), Sam Houston State's Walker Janek (Gregory-Portland), Houston's Jake Miller (Veterans Memorial) and New Mexico's Luke Smith (Calallen) cracked the top 50.