High School Baseball: San Diego's Guerra earns first-team honors

San Diego catcher Sergio Guerra earned first team honors on the 2021 Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State team announced on Wednesday.

Guerra, who has signed with UTRGV, hit a scorching .536 during the 2021 season and had eight home runs, 39 RBI, scored 24 runs to with a .983 fielding percentage.

Premont's Julian Ortiz was a second team selection as a designated hitter and Banquete infielder Nate Herrera was named to the third team.

Banquete's Mark Lopez earned honorable mention.