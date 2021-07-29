High School Baseball: San Diego's Guerra earns first-team honors

Rey Castillo
Alice Echo News Journal
Sergio Guerra, San Diego

San Diego catcher Sergio Guerra earned first team honors on the 2021 Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State team announced on Wednesday. 

Guerra, who has signed with UTRGV, hit a scorching .536 during the 2021 season and had eight home runs, 39 RBI, scored 24 runs to with a .983 fielding percentage. 

Premont's Julian Ortiz was a second team selection as a designated hitter and Banquete infielder Nate Herrera was named to the third team.

Banquete's Mark Lopez earned honorable mention. 