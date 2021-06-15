High School Baseball: San Diego's Sergio Guerra named first-team all-state

San Diego catcher Sergio Guerra was a first-team selection on the Class 3A Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State team, which was announced on Monday.

Guerra, a UTRGV signee, was also named to the District 30-3A first-team.

Guerra capped off his final season at San Diego by being named to the Coastal Bend Coaches Association All-Star baseball team.

Guerra hit a three-run home run for the West team and finished 2-3 with a double against the East on Sunday at the Cabaniss Sports Complex in Corpus Christi.

In Class 2A, Premont's Jordan Gonzalez was a second team selection at second base.

Gonzalez helped lead the Cowboys to the area round of the playoffs.