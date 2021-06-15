Baseball & Softball: Alice, San Diego Summer Camps
BASEBALL
This summer's Alice Coyote baseball camp is scheduled for June 21-23 at the Coyote Baseball Complex located Alice High School.
Registration is held from 11:30 a.m. to noon for incoming fifth through ninth graders.
The cost to sign up is $30 and $40 with a t-shirt.
For more information, contact coach Trevino at 361-207-9711 or Alice head coach Nick Alvarado at 210-643-5127.
SOFTBALL
The first-annual San Diego softball tournament is scheduled for July 10-11 at the San Diego Softball field, located at 700 N. Garcia St.
First and second place prizes will be included.
For more information, call 361-396-5509.