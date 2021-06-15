Baseball & Softball: Alice, San Diego Summer Camps

Rey Castillo
Alice Echo News Journal
Alice baseball players go through warmups before practice in Alice.

BASEBALL

This summer's Alice Coyote baseball camp is scheduled for June 21-23 at the Coyote Baseball Complex located Alice High School.

Registration is held from 11:30 a.m. to noon for incoming fifth through ninth graders. 

The cost to sign up is $30 and $40 with a t-shirt. 

For more information, contact coach Trevino at 361-207-9711 or Alice head coach Nick Alvarado at 210-643-5127.

SOFTBALL

The first-annual San Diego softball tournament is scheduled for July 10-11 at the San Diego Softball field, located at 700 N. Garcia St.

First and second place prizes will be included. 

For more information, call 361-396-5509.