Baseball & Softball: Alice, San Diego Summer Camps

BASEBALL

This summer's Alice Coyote baseball camp is scheduled for June 21-23 at the Coyote Baseball Complex located Alice High School.

Registration is held from 11:30 a.m. to noon for incoming fifth through ninth graders.

The cost to sign up is $30 and $40 with a t-shirt.

For more information, contact coach Trevino at 361-207-9711 or Alice head coach Nick Alvarado at 210-643-5127.

SOFTBALL

The first-annual San Diego softball tournament is scheduled for July 10-11 at the San Diego Softball field, located at 700 N. Garcia St.

First and second place prizes will be included.

For more information, call 361-396-5509.