High School Baseball: Coyotes receive City of Alice pin

Members of the Alice baseball team each received a City of Alice pin from Alice mayor Cynthia Carrasco and councilmembers for the program's success this season.

The Coyotes advanced to the Class 4A regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2009 after sweeping Hidalgo and Pleasanton.

Alice finished its 2021 campaign with a 18-16 record.

"We each spoke from our hearts letting them know how much the City of Alice, mayor, city council and staff supports them along with our wonderful community," said Councilwoman Sandra Maldonado - Bowen.