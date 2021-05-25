High School Baseball: Alice's memorable season comes to a close

SAN ANTONIO — Alice was not happy with the outcome of its Class 4A regional quarterfinal series.

But looking back on what the team was able to accomplish helped ease the disappointment for the Coyotes.

Alice had its best season since 2009 after advancing to the regional quarterfinals. It was also the first playoff appearance for the Coyotes since 2013.

But the season came to an end after Tuloso-Midway captured a 3-1 win on Friday at San Antonio Northside Gustafson Field.

T-M advanced to its first regional semifinal to play Sinton.

"They realized what was at stake," Alice coach Nick Alvarado said after Friday's game. "I'm super proud of their effort and their commitment to the coaches and each other. That's baseball."

Tuloso-Midway only managed four hits, but pushed across runs when it counted.

Jorge Garza took advantage of an Alice error by scoring the game's first run in the third inning and T-M added another in the fifth when Johnny Herrera drew a bases loaded walk.

T-M added an RBI single in the sixth to take a 3-0 lead.

The Coyotes (18-16) had a chance to tie the game in the fourth inning when Isai Campos led off the inning with a double. RJ Carrillo hit a sacrifice bunt to move Campos and Matthew Molina attempted a suicide squeeze but Campos was thrown out at home on a heads up play by Rios.

Alice's lone run came on a sacrifice fly by Molina to make it a 3-1 game.

"These guys have been playing together since they were 4-5 years old," Alvarado said. "They've come to love one another as family and it's defiantly a testament to the community that they have and the support we have in our program. These boys are going to be lifelong brothers."

CLASS 4A

ONE-GAME

TULOSO-MIDWAY 3, ALICE 1

W — Luis Rios. L — Cash Benavidez.

2B –– T-M, Jorge Garza. Alice, Isai Campos.

Highlights –– T-M, Luis Rios 7 IP, 3 K, 1-2, RBI; Jorge Garza 1-2, 2 R; Cristian Benavides 1-4; Johnny Hererra 1-3, RBI. Alice, Isai Campos 2.2 IP, K, 2-3; Jacob Guzman 1-3, R; Cash Benavidez 4.1 IP, K, 1-3; Tristan Resendez 1-3; Matthew Molina RBI.

Records –– Tuloso-Midway 22-14; Alice 18-16.