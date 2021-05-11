High School Baseball & Softball: Alice, Benavides, Premont advance

Alice opened its first postseason series since 2013 on a good note with its two-game sweep of Hidalgo in the Class 4A bi-district round.

Jacob Guzman and Isai Campos each finished with four hits and combined for four RBI to lead the Coyotes to a 14-9 win in Game 2 to secure the series.

Alice advanced to the area round to play Pleasanton, which defeated Carrizo Springs.

It was the also the first playoff series win for the Coyotes since 2010.

“It was a definitely a team win," said Alice coach Nick Alvarado. "We lost a couple of arms with Jacob Guzman at the beginning of the season and one of our top sophomores. Our goal was to manufacture runs and score runs in bunches. We’ve adapted an inside game so we can try and draw defenses and apply a lot of pressure. Saturday it worked."

Cash Benavidez earned the win on the mound after pitching four innings and striking out five.

Alice finished with 16 hits and had four players finish with at least two. The Coyotes' best inning came in the fourth when they scored seven runs.

The Coyotes and Eagles will play Game 1 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Pleasanton. Game 2 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday in Alice.

Game 3, if necessary will be Saturday with a time to be announced at a later time.

BENAVIDES SOFTBALL COMPLETES SWEEP

Benavides swept its Class A regional quarterfinal series with a 22-10 victory against Runge on Saturday in Orange Grove.

Stephanie Cavazos earned the pitching victory and also was 2 for 4 at the plate, scoring three runs and an RBI. Jovanna Guzman had three hits and three RBI, and Camila Gracia added three hits and four RBI in the blowout.

Benavides advances to take on D'Hanis.

The Lady Eagles were ranked No. 10 in this week's Texas Girls Coaches Association Class A softball poll.

BENAVIDES BASEBALL SET FOR ROUND 2

Benavides will play D'Hanis in the Class A regional quarterfinals starting at 7 p.m Friday in Three Rivers.

The Eagles, who won the District 32-1A championship, begin the week ranked No. 10 in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association polls.

Game 2 is scheduled for noon Saturday and Game 3, if necessary, will follow.

PREMONT DEFEATS WOODSBORO

Premont defeated Woodsboro 8-1 in the Class 2A bi-district round.

The Cowboys will play Mason in the area round with Game 1 set for 7 p.m. Friday in Converse.

Game 2 is schedule for 2 p.m. Saturday. Game 3, if necessary, will follow Game 2.