Alice's Campos voted Caller-Times High School Athlete of the Week

Alice pitcher Isai Campos nearly helped the Coyotes upend state-ranked Calallen and has been voted the Caller-Times High School Athlete of the Week for April 12-17

Campos set down 14 of the first 16 batters he faced, struck out 12 and held Calallen to three hits in a 1-0 loss.

He went 4 for 6 with three runs and an RBI at the plate over the week.

Campos finished with 3,198 votes, which is more than 34 percent of votes cast. Gregory-Portland baseball player Walker Janek was second with 1,848 votes.

Students can be named Athlete of the Week one time per season, per sport.

FINAL RESULTS

* Top four finishers listed

• Isai Campos, Alice baseball — 3,198 votes received

• Walker Janek, Gregory-Portland baseball — 1,848

• Aracely Salinas, West Oso girls tennis — 1,201

• Jaymez Ramon, Moody boys wrestling — 1,053

