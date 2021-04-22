High School Softball: Alice can punch playoff ticket with win against Zapata

All Alice has to do is win one game to reach the playoffs.

That's the scenario for Friday's District 31-4A play-in game between the Lady Coyotes and Zapata.

Both teams enter the regular season finale tied for fourth place in the league standings.

Alice (12-8-1, 3-7) is coming off a 12-4 loss to Tuloso-Midway on Tuesday and Zapata lost 15-2 to Calallen.

This will be the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Lady Hawks defeated the Lady Coyotes 4-2 on April 9.

Saenz goes yard in loss

Alice senior Maylynn Saenz hit a home run to spark a three-run sixth inning, but it wasn't enough in a 12-4 loss to Tuloso-Midway.

Saenz drove in two runs and was 2 for 3 at the plate to pace Alice's offense.

Mia Longoria and Justine Alvarado combined for three hits.

TULOSO-MIDWAY 12, ALICE 4

W — C. Valdez. L — A. Hernandez.

HR — M. Saenz. 3B — T-M, R. Ramos. 2B — Alice, M. Saenz, M. Cantu.

Highlights — T-M, R. Ramos 3-5, 2 R; J. Salazar 1-5, RBI, R; K. Salinas 1-4, RBI, 2 R; A. Hill 1-4, RBI; E. Garcia 1-3, R; H. Vasquez 3-4, 3 R; I. Ramon 1-2, RBI. Alice, M. Longoria 2-4, R; M. Cantu 1-4, R; M. Saenz 2-3, 2 RBI.

Record — T-M 15-9, 8-2.

Coyotes roll past Tuloso-Midway

Alice returned to the win column with a 7-2 win against Tuloso-Midway.

The Coyotes (13-13, 6-3) used a five-run first inning to take the lead for good.

Kaleb Aguilar, Jacob Guzman, Adan Moreno and Tristan Resendez each had two hits and combined for five RBI.

Alice pitcher Cash Benavidez earned the win after striking out two in six innings of work.

ALICE 7, TULOSO-MIDWAY 2

2B — Alice, Jacob Guzman.

Highlights — T-M, Benavides 2-3; Garza 1-2, R; Rozypal 1-3; Chapa 1-4, RBI; Stace 1-2; Cuellar 1-1. Alice, Kaleb Aguilar 2-4, RBI; RJ Carrillo 1-3, RBI; Cash Benavidez 1-3; Jacob Guzman 2-4, 2 RBI; Ryan Galvan 1-3, R; Adan Moreno 2-3, RBI, R; Tristan Resendez 2-2, RBI.

Record — Alice 13-13, 6-3.

AREA SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

FRIDAY, APRIL 23

DISTRICT 29-3A

Orange Grove at Taft, 7:30

NON-DISTRICT

Port Aransas at Premont, 7

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

DISTRICT 30-3A

San Diego at Hebbronville, 7:30

TUESDAY, APRIL 27

DISTRICT 31-4A

Robstown at Alice, 7

DISTRICT 29-3A

Orange Grove at George West, 7:30

DISTRICT 30-3A

San Diego at Falfurrias, 7

DISTRICT 32-2A

Ben Bolt at Agua Dulce, 4:30

SOFTBALL

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

DISTRICT 30-3A

San Diego at Hebbronville, 7