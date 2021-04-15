High School Baseball & Softball Roundup: Coyotes clinch first playoff berth since 2013

The Alice baseball team clinched its first district championship since 2013 with Tuesday's 10-6 District 31-4A win against Kingsville.

The Coyotes improved to 12-12 overall and 5-2 in league play.

Isai Campos had three of the Coyotes' 10 hits to lead the offense. Kaleb Aguilar was the RBI leader after connecting on a two-run double.

Tristan Resendez, Rj Carrillo and Jacob Guzman combined for three hits and three RBI to pace Alice.

Cash Benavides got the start for Alice and struck out 11 in six innings of work.

Adan Moreno struck out the final two batters to earn the save.

The Coyotes continue district play Friday on the road against first-place Calallen.

LADY COYOTES HOLD OFF ZAPATA

The Alice softball team scored three runs in the seventh inning to edge Zapata 14-13 in come-from-behind fashion on Tuesday.

The Lady Coyotes finished with 12 hits and improved to 12-6-1 overall and 3-5 in District 31-4A play to inch closer to third-place Robstown.

Maylynn Saenz finished with two doubles and drove in four runs to lead Alice.

Mia Longoria, Ava Hernandez, Jackie Molina and Stephanie Salinas combined for nine RBI in the win.

Priscilla Benavides started in the circle for the Lady Coyotes and pitched four innings.

Dana Solis pitched the final three innings to close the game for Alice.

SAN DIEGO ROUTS PORT ARANSAS

San Diego scored four runs in the fourth inning on its way to a 16-1 win against Port Aransas.

Sergio Guerra tripled and drove in four runs to lead the Vaqueros.

Jayden Uribe struck out 10 in a complete-game effort to earn the win on the mound.

Brandon Ramirez drove in three runs to pace San Diego. RJ Valerio and Uribe combined for three hits and four RBI.

PREMONT ROLLS PAST RIVIERA

Premont pitcher Joey Naranjo struck out six to lead the Cowboys to a 14-1 District 32-2A win against Riviera.

Darion Rogers, Lukas Rogers and Andrew Christian each had two RBI and combined for five hits to lead Premont.