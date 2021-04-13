High School Football: Benavides' Viera signs with Illinois College
Benavides senior Damian Viera signed his official letter of intent to play football at Illinois College on April 6.
Viera, a senior, traveled to Jacksonville, Ill. to make his signing official.
The 6-foot-1, 160-pound signal caller gained the attention of the NCAA Division III program in October 2020.
Viera is coming off an impressive senior campaign after compiling a 3.7 GPA in the classroom and was named a second-team quarterback, safety and punter on the District 15-2A Division II all-district team.
Viera is also a multi-sport athlete, who excels in baseball, basketball and track and field.
He recently helped the Eagles capture their first outright district baseball championship since 2011 in a 28-7 win against San Perlita on Thursday.
Benavides was ranked No. 6 in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 1A poll for the first time this season.
Viera was also chosen to play in the Coastal Bend Coaches Association Shriners 1A-5A All-Star basketball game.
MILESTONE REACHED
The Benavides softball team defeated San Perlita 17-2 on Thursday for the program's first district title since 2015.
The Lady Eagles, who compete in District 32-1A, are in their first season under first-year coach Abriana Ramirez.
ALICE-AREA SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
TUESDAY, APRIL 13
DISTRICT 31-4A
Alice at Kingsville, 7
DISTRICT 29-3A
Orange Grove at Goliad, 7:30
DISTRICT 32-2A
La Villa at Ben Bolt, 4:30
NON-DISTRICT
San Diego at Port Aransas, 7
FRIDAY, APRIL 16
DISTRICT 31-4A
Alice at Calallen, 7
DISTRICT 29-3A
Aransas Pass at Orange Grove, 7:30
DISTRICT 30-3A
San Diego at Banquete, 7:30
DISTRICT 32-2A
Premont at Ben Bolt, 5
SOFTBALL
TUESDAY, APRIL 13
DISTRICT 31-4A
Alice at Kingsville, 6
DISTRICT 29-3A
Orange Grove at Goliad, 7
FRIDAY, APRIL 16
DISTRICT 31-4A
Alice at Calallen, 6:30
DISTRICT 29-3A
Aransas Pass at Orange Grove, 7
DISTRICT 30-3A
San Diego at Banquete, 7