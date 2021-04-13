High School Football: Benavides' Viera signs with Illinois College

Benavides senior Damian Viera signed his official letter of intent to play football at Illinois College on April 6.

Viera, a senior, traveled to Jacksonville, Ill. to make his signing official.

The 6-foot-1, 160-pound signal caller gained the attention of the NCAA Division III program in October 2020.

Viera is coming off an impressive senior campaign after compiling a 3.7 GPA in the classroom and was named a second-team quarterback, safety and punter on the District 15-2A Division II all-district team.

Viera is also a multi-sport athlete, who excels in baseball, basketball and track and field.

He recently helped the Eagles capture their first outright district baseball championship since 2011 in a 28-7 win against San Perlita on Thursday.

Benavides was ranked No. 6 in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 1A poll for the first time this season.

Viera was also chosen to play in the Coastal Bend Coaches Association Shriners 1A-5A All-Star basketball game.

MILESTONE REACHED

The Benavides softball team defeated San Perlita 17-2 on Thursday for the program's first district title since 2015.

The Lady Eagles, who compete in District 32-1A, are in their first season under first-year coach Abriana Ramirez.

ALICE-AREA SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

TUESDAY, APRIL 13

DISTRICT 31-4A

Alice at Kingsville, 7

DISTRICT 29-3A

Orange Grove at Goliad, 7:30

DISTRICT 32-2A

La Villa at Ben Bolt, 4:30

NON-DISTRICT

San Diego at Port Aransas, 7

FRIDAY, APRIL 16

DISTRICT 31-4A

Alice at Calallen, 7

DISTRICT 29-3A

Aransas Pass at Orange Grove, 7:30

DISTRICT 30-3A

San Diego at Banquete, 7:30

DISTRICT 32-2A

Premont at Ben Bolt, 5

SOFTBALL

TUESDAY, APRIL 13

DISTRICT 31-4A

Alice at Kingsville, 6

DISTRICT 29-3A

Orange Grove at Goliad, 7

FRIDAY, APRIL 16

DISTRICT 31-4A

Alice at Calallen, 6:30

DISTRICT 29-3A

Aransas Pass at Orange Grove, 7

DISTRICT 30-3A

San Diego at Banquete, 7