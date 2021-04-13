High School Football: Benavides' Viera signs with Illinois College

Rey Castillo
Alice Echo News Journal
Benavides senior Damian Viera

Benavides senior Damian Viera signed his official letter of intent to play football at Illinois College on April 6. 

Viera, a senior, traveled to Jacksonville, Ill. to make his signing official. 

The 6-foot-1, 160-pound signal caller gained the attention of the NCAA Division III program in October 2020. 

Viera is coming off an impressive senior campaign after compiling a 3.7 GPA in the classroom and was named a second-team quarterback, safety and punter on the District 15-2A Division II all-district team. 

Viera is also a multi-sport athlete, who excels in baseball, basketball and track and field. 

He recently helped the Eagles capture their first outright district baseball championship since 2011 in a 28-7 win against San Perlita on Thursday.

Benavides was ranked No. 6 in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 1A poll for the first time this season.  

Viera was also chosen to play in the Coastal Bend Coaches Association Shriners 1A-5A All-Star basketball game.

MILESTONE REACHED

The Benavides softball team defeated San Perlita 17-2 on Thursday for the program's first district title since 2015.

The Lady Eagles, who compete in District 32-1A, are in their first season under first-year coach Abriana Ramirez. 

ALICE-AREA SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

TUESDAY, APRIL 13

DISTRICT 31-4A

Alice at Kingsville, 7

DISTRICT 29-3A

Orange Grove at Goliad, 7:30

DISTRICT 32-2A

La Villa at Ben Bolt, 4:30

NON-DISTRICT

San Diego at Port Aransas, 7

FRIDAY, APRIL 16

DISTRICT 31-4A

Alice at Calallen, 7

DISTRICT 29-3A

Aransas Pass at Orange Grove, 7:30

DISTRICT 30-3A

San Diego at Banquete, 7:30

DISTRICT 32-2A

Premont at Ben Bolt, 5

SOFTBALL

TUESDAY, APRIL 13

DISTRICT 31-4A

Alice at Kingsville, 6

DISTRICT 29-3A

Orange Grove at Goliad, 7

FRIDAY, APRIL 16

DISTRICT 31-4A

Alice at Calallen, 6:30

DISTRICT 29-3A

Aransas Pass at Orange Grove, 7

DISTRICT 30-3A

San Diego at Banquete, 7