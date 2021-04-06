HS Track & Field: Alice athletes compete at District 31-4A prelims

The Alice track and field teams competed in the District 31-4A prelims on Monday at Alice Memorial Stadium.

The 31-4A field events will resume Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. back at Alice Memorial Stadium.

Following are the athletes who qualified for the area track meet.

GIRLS

Jacqlyn Villarreal (pole vault); Madison Valdez (long jump); Rita Castillo (triple jump); Kendall Leal (triple jump); Kaitlyn Soliz (3200 meter run); Aileen Flores (shot put).

BOYS

Hondo Vasquez (long jump); Jamar Mack (high jump); Jaden Godines (triple jump); RJ Carrillo (long jump); Dylan Mendoza (Shot put).

San Diego holds off Santa Gertrudis Academy

The San Diego baseball team finished with 10 hits and held on for a 9-8 District 30-3A win against Santa Gertrudis Academy.

San Diego pitcher Brandon Ramirez earned the win after delivering four innings and striking out four.

Sergio Guerra threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen. Guerra recorded the last nine outs to earn the save for Vaqueros.

Alice baseball, softball fall to T-M

The Alice softball team fell 10-1 to Tuloso-Midway in District 31-4A action.

The Cherokees scored four runs in the sixth inning to take control.

T-M pitcher Clarissa Valdez earned the win in the circle after allowing one run and striking out seven.

Ava Hernandez struck out four but took the loss for the Lady Coyotes.

Maylynn Saenz, Stephanie Salinas, Neveah Diaz, Hernandez, and Mia Longoria all had hits for Alice in the defeat.

In baseball, Alice fell 15-2 to Tuloso-Midway in District 31-4A play.

Isai Campospitched for the Coyotes and struck out one in two innings.

Kaleb Aguilar, Rj Carrillo, Ryan Galvan, and Campos each collected hits in the loss.

The Warriors finished with 11 hits.