High School Sports: Alice baseball, softball unable to get going against Calallen

The Alice baseball and softball teams came up short against Calallen in District 31-4A action on Tuesday.

The Coyotes were shut out 5-0 and the Lady Coyotes fell 11-2.

Calallen pitcher Justin Lamkin proved to be the difference by pitching a one-hit shut out with 15 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Aleks Salinas drove two runs to lead the Wildcats offensively.

Matthew Molina had the lone Alice hit.

In softball action, Alice pitcher Ava Hernandez struck out eight, but the offense was unable to get going at the plate.

Calallen pitchers Raegan Tennill and Breanna Ford combined for six innings, allowing one run and six strikeouts.

The Wildcats were led by Tennill, who hit home runs and drove in five runs.

Megan Geyer and Tennill combined for five hits and six RBI.

Maylynn Saenz provided the only RBI for the Lady Coyotes.

BASEBALL

DISTRICT 31-4A

CALALLEN 5, ALICE 0

W — J. Lamkin. L — C. Benavidez.

2B — Calallen, T. Hickmon.

Highlights — Calallen, Luke Smith 1-4, R, RBI; A. Salinas 1-4, R, 2 RBI; E. Valverde 1-3, RBI; A. Yepez 2-3; T. Hickmon 3-3, R; J. Lamkin 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 15 K. Alice, M. Molina 1-3; Benavidez 7 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.

Records — Calallen 16-2-1, 3-0; Alice 9-10, 2-1.

SOFTBALL

DISTRICT 31-4A

CALALLEN 11, ALICE 2

W –– Breanna Ford. L –– Ava Hernandez

Highlights –– Calallen, Megan Geyer 3-5, RBI, 2B, R; Raegan Tennill 2-4, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 3 R; Alice, Maylynn Saenz 1-2, RBI, 2B, R.