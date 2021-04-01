High School Soccer: Coyotes' season ends in area round
Rey Castillo
Alice Echo News Journal
Alice's best season since 2012 came to a close after a 5-2 area round loss to Riverview IDEA on Tuesday at H-E-B Park in Edinburg.
The Coyotes were making their first appearance in the second round of the postseason since 2012.
Riverview advanced to the regional quarterfinals to play Hidalgo, a 2-1 winner against La Grulla.
Christian Bernal and Jacob Lopez scored the two goals for the Coyotes with Ashton Neal recording an assist.
Lopez concluded his senior season with a team-best 35 goals.
Alice goalkeeper Tiger Ortiz finished with eight saves.
The Coyotes end the season at 14-6.