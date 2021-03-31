High School Golf: Two San Diego athletes qualify for regional tournament

San Diego golfers RJ Valerio and Eliana Vidal have qualified for the Region IV-3A golf tournament after placing as medalist at the District 30-3A meet on Tuesday at R.E. Ramey golf course in Kingsville.

Valerio, a sophomore, shot a 97 in the final round and Vidal, a junior, carded 111 to qualify.

"It's a great honor for them," said San Diego golf coach Joel Luna. "They put a lot of work into the game. They're multi-sport athletes, so for them to put up those kind of numbers says a lot about them."

The girls regional tournament is scheduled for April 19-20 at Scott Schreiner Municipal Golf Course in Kerrville.

The boys will tee off April 21-22 at the same course.

Luna said both golfers qualifying is a testament to their hard work off the course.

Valerio and Vidal have had to reshuffle their schedules to make time for golf.

Vidal, who plays basketball and runs cross country in the fall and winter, also plays softball in the spring.

Valerio plays football, basketball and is currently playing baseball for the Vaqeros.

"We work around their schedules, but they're willing to do it," Luna said. "They have that love for the sport of golf, and they are willing to put in the time. To see them advance to the regional tournament is a reward for them putting in the work."