High School Sports: Area lifters place at state powerlifting meet

The Ben Bolt boys powerlifting team finished with a team-total of 15 points to place third at the Texas High School Men's Powerlifting Association Division III state championships on Saturday at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene.

The Badgers were led by Marcos Gonzalez, who won gold in the 242-pound class. Gonzalez lifted a total of 1,905 pounds.

David Perez won silver for Ben Bolt in the 123-pound class after lifting a total of 975 pounds. Robert Cardenas won bronze for the Badgers in the 198-pound class. Cardenas lifted 1,370 pounds.

Tomas Elizondo led San Diego with a bronze medal in the 114-pound class. Elizondo lifted a total of 1,035 pounds.

Lukas Salaiz (165) placed fifth, Austin Mendez (148) finished 11th and Jose Torres (198) took 10th for the Vaqueros.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Alice pitcher Ava Hernandez struck out 18 in seven innings and hit two triples, a double with two RBI in a 10-3 District 31-4A win against Kingsville.

ALICE 10, KINGSVILLE 3

W — Ava Hernandez. L — B. Mechell.

2B — Alice, Merigrace Cantu, Jackie Molina, Ava Hernandez, Justine Alvarado, Naveah Diaz. 3B — Alice, Mia Longoria, Hernandez 2; Kingsville, K. McCoy. HR — Kingsville, Z. Villarreal.

Highlights — Alice, Hernandez 7 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 18 K, 3-4, 2B, 2 3B, 2 RBI; Longoria 2-4, 3B, RBI; Cantu 1-3, 2B, RBI; Molina 2-4, 2B, RBI; Alvarado 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Diaz 1-2, 2B, RBI; Kingsville, McCoy 2-4, 3B; Z. Villarreal 2-4, HR, 2 RBI

Records — Alice 12-2, 2-1; Kingsville 0-3.