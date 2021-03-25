High School Sports: Alice softball earns 1st district win, Coyotes shut out Zapata

Alice pitcher Ava Hernandez delivered another shut out win to lift the Lady Coyotes to a 3-0 District 31-4A win against Zapata.

It was the first district win of the season for Alice, which improved to 11-2 on the season.

Hernandez struck out 14 batters in seven innings to earn the win the the circle.

Neveah Diaz led the Lady Coyotes offensively with two hits in three at-bats with an RBI.

Alice finished the game with zero errors.

DISTRICT 31-4A

ALICE 3, ZAPATA 0

W — Ava Hernandez. L — Claudia Garza

Highlights — Alice, Ava Hernandez CG, 14 K, 0 H; Mia Longoria 1-4; Jackie Molina 1-2, 2 RBI; Justine Alvarado 1-3; Naveah Diaz 2-3, RBI; Stephanie Salinas 1-3.

Records — Alice 11-2, 1-1; Zapata 0-1.

Coyotes down Zapata

Rj Carrillo, Cash Benavidez and Isai Campos each had two hits to lead Alice to a 9-0 District 31-4A shut out win against Zapata.

Matt Ortiz and Joshua Camarrillo combined to pitch a shut out with Ortiz striking out six batters in five innings of work.

Benavidez drove in three runs to lead the Coyotes' offense.

Vaqueros blanked by Bishop

San Diego was unable to get going offensively in a 10-0 District 30-3A loss to Bishop.

The Vaqueros were led by Aiden Garcia, who finished with two hits in three at-bats.

Garcia also struck out four batters in four innings of work.

DISTRICT 30-3A

BISHOP 10, SAN DIEGO 0

W — R. Rendon. L — A. Garcia

Highlights — Bishop, T. Crotier 3-4, 3 RBI, 2B, 3B; T. Odom 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 R; M. Hernandez 1-1, 2 R; M. Pelagire 1-2, 2 R; B. Buchanan 2-2, RBI, R. San Diego, S. Guerra 1-2; A. Garcia 2-3, 2B; D. Gonzalez 1-3; H. Gaza 1-2; B. Ramirez 1-3.

POWERLIFTING STATE QUALIFIERS

Following are Alice-area athletes who have qualified for this year's boys state powerlifting meet in Abilene.

*Number indicates weight class

San Diego: Tomas Elizondo (114), Austin Mendez (148), Lukas Salaiz (165), Jose Torres (198)

Ben Bolt: David Perez (123), Robert Cardenas (198), Marcos Gonzalez (242)

Freer: EJ Tarango (242)

SOCCER PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

BI-DISTRICT

BOYS

CLASS 4A

Edinburg IDEA Quest at Alice, 5:30, Friday, March 26

TRACK & FIELD

MONDAY, MARCH 29

District 31-4A meet, Alice Memorial Stadium, 9 a.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 30

District 31-4A meet, Alice Memorial Stadium, 9 a.m.