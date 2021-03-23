High School Soccer: Alice boys clinch playoff berth

The Alice boys soccer team is postseason bound after District 29-4A wins against Kingsville and Miller last week.

The Coyotes will host Edinburg Quest at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Alice Memorial Memorial Stadium in the Class 4A bi-district round.

Alice received four goals from Jacob Lopez in the team's 7-1 win against the Buccaneers.

Ashton Neal and Romario Arellano combined for three goals to pace Alice's offense.

The goals were assisted by Christian Bernal, who had two, Elian Rodriguez, Joseph Saenz, John Vela, Zander Urrutia and Francisco Castillo.

Alice goalkeeper Tiger Ortiz delivered three saves –– including a penalty kick save.

Alice powerlifter places 7th at state meet

Alice's Alaura-Ly Gonzalez placed seventh at the Class 4A Texas High School Women's Powerlifting Championship on Friday at the American Bank Center.

Gonzalez competed in the 123-pound weight class and lifted a total of 745 pounds in the squat, bench press and dead lift.

Benavides baseball ranked No. 8

The Benavides baseball team began the week ranked No. 8 in the Class 1A Diamond Pro Texas High School Baseball Poll.