High School Baseball & Softball: Alice-area weekly roundup

Alice pitcher Matt Ortiz struck out seven in the Coyotes' 8-0 win against Rockport-Fulton.

Ortiz delivered six innings of work before Tristan Resendez struck out the side in the seventh inning to secure the win.

The Coyotes took control with five runs in the second inning.

Adan Moreno, Matthew Molina, and Cash Benavidez each had RBI in the frame.

Molina and Ryan Galvan each recored two hits to pace Alice offensively.

Rockport-Fulton pitcher Ean McPherson took the loss after pitching two innings, allowing three runs on four hits.

LADY COYOTES RANKED NO. 7 in TGCA POLL

The Alice softball team began the week ranked No. 7 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A poll.

The Lady Coyotes, who have won nine consecutive games, open District 31-4A play Friday against Robstown.

Alice is 10-1 on the season after wins against Laredo LBJ and King.

POWER DRIVE

San Diego's Sergio Guerra has seven home runs this season to lead the Vaqueros.

Guerra, a UTRGV baseball signee, had two home runs in San Diego's 19-4 win against Premont on Wednesday.

Guerra drove in five runs and also connected on a double in the fourth inning.

The Vaqueros are 11-4 this season.