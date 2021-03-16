High School Track & Field: Alice boys place 4th, girls 5th at Hub City Relays

The Alice boys placed fourth overall and the girls finished fifth at the Alice Hub City Relays on Thursday at Alice Memorial Stadium.

The Coyotes finished with 65 points and the Lady Coyotes scored 63 points.

The San Diego boys placed sixth overall with 18 points and the girls also tallied 18 points to finish seventh.

Alex Guerra led the Vaqueros with a first place finish in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.62 seconds. He also won silver in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.00.

Alice's Gus Trejo placed second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.87.

San Diego's 400 relay team of Jadon Rodriguez, Derick Trevino, Josh Trevino and Isaac Trevino finished fourth with a time of 45.00. The team also won fourth in the 800.

The Coyotes won gold in the 1600 meter relay with a time of 3:40.84 behind Trejo, Jordan Perez, Isaiah Sosa, Alejandro Vasquez and alternates Mario Delgado and Isaac Leal.

Vasquez added another gold medal for Alice in the long jump and Ryan Salas won gold in the high jump.

On the girls side, Alice's Summer Soliz won a bronze medal in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:04.99.

Paris Chalfant also placed third for Alice in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:31.78.

Soliz, Daniella Contreras, Kendall Leal, Alaura Cantu and alternates Chalfant and Ashley Arellano led the Lady Coyotes' 1600 meter relay team to a silver medal with a time of 4:22.02.

San Diego's Zalexis Perez added a bronze medal in the long jump.