San Diego, Benavides pitchers earn HM on Diamond Pro pitching list
Rey Castillo
Alice Echo News Journal
San Diego's Brandon Ramirez and Benavides' Joshua Garcia received Honorable Mention for the Texas High School Baseball Diamond Pro Class 3A and 1A pitchers of the week awards.
Ramirez, a Texas A&M-Kingsville signee, struck out 20 batters in eight innings during the week of March 2-6.
Garcia delivered six innings, allowing only two hits to lead the Eagles.
Benavides also began the week ranked No. 9 in the Diamond Pro Class 1A rankings.