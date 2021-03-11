SUBSCRIBE NOW
San Diego, Benavides pitchers earn HM on Diamond Pro pitching list

Rey Castillo
Alice Echo News Journal
San Diego senior Brandon Ramirez, middle, signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Texas A&M-Kingsville next season. Standing from the left is San Diego coaches Victor Garcia, Juan Mendietta and Ryan Guerrero.

San Diego's Brandon Ramirez and Benavides' Joshua Garcia received Honorable Mention for the Texas High School Baseball Diamond Pro Class 3A and 1A pitchers of the week awards. 

Ramirez, a Texas A&M-Kingsville signee, struck out 20 batters in eight innings during the week of March 2-6.

Garcia delivered six innings, allowing only two hits to lead the Eagles.

Joshua Garcia was named Honorable Mention 1A pitcher of the week in Texas after his outstanding play during the last tournament!

Benavides also began the week ranked No. 9 in the Diamond Pro Class 1A rankings. 