High School Softball: Alice pitcher strikes out 19 in win against King

Alice pitcher Ava Hernandez struck out 19 batters in the Lady Coyotes' 5-1 non-district win against Class 5A King this past weekend.

Hernandez allowed one hit through seven innings with 78 of her 121 pitches being called strikes. She also led the Lady Coyotes offensively with three RBI.

Hernandez, who was selected as last week's Caller-Times High School Athlete of the Week, picked up where she left off after tossing a two-hit shutout in last week's 1-0 win against Laredo United. She struck out 12 batters and didn't allow a walk.

The Lady Coyotes also defeated the Lady Mustangs 10-4 in the nightcap to improve to 9-1 on the season.

In the second game, Priscilla Benavides delivered a complete game to earn the win in the circle for the Lady Coyotes, who captured their sixth consecutive win.

Alice banged out 14 hits –– including a team-best three hits from Hernandez.

Mia Longoria and Maylynn Saenz each had two hits, two triples and combined for four RBI to pace the Lady Coyotes' offensive surge.

Alice boys defeat SGA

The Alice boys soccer team returned to the win column with a 4-2 District 29-4A victory against Santa Gertrudis Academy.

Jacob Lopez scored two goals to pace Alice and Ociel Castillo and Christian Bernal provided the two other goals for the Coyotes.

Zander Urrutia, Ashton Neal and Bernal assisted on the goals and goalkeeper Tiger Ortiz finished with two saves.