High School Basketball: Area athletes, coaches earn all-district honors, superlatives

Coaches may submit all-district selections to rey.castillo@caller.com or ctsports@caller.com

Basketball is over for many teams, but athletes and coaches in the offseason are still reaping the rewards of their success during the season.

The Alice girls and boys and Premont boys released their all-district selections and several area athletes were chosen.

On the girls side, Alice's Madison Valdez and Mia Perez were named first-team all-district and head coach Joseph Grimes was named co-coach of the year with Robstown's Roy Williams.

Grimes led the Lady Coyotes to the playoffs in his first season as head coach.

Jacqlyn Villarreal and Randee Hernandez were named to the second-team for Alice and Sierra Chapa earned honorable mention.

Angelina Rosales, Rita Castillo, Stevie Cavazos, Daniella Contreres, Angelique Flores, Hernandez, Perez, Valdez and Villarreal all received academic all-district for the Lady Coyotes.

On the boys side, Ryan Salas was a first-team selection for his play during his junior season at Alice.

Salas led the Coyotes in scoring with more than 14 points a contest.

Earning sixth-man of the year honors for Alice was sophomore Sergio Villarreal and Alejandro Vasquez was a second-team selection.

Jose Vivanco, Alonidas Evans and Thomas Hinojosa received honorable mention.

Vivanco, Hinijosa, Vasquez and Villarreal were also named to the academic all-district team.

For Premont, Jordan Gonzales and Lukas Rogers both earned first-team all-district honors and were named to the academic all-district team.

Devon Saenz was named newcomer of the year and Andrew Christian was selected as sixth man of the year.

Saenz and Christian were both named to the academic all-district team.

Marky Gonzalez and Joey Naranjo were also named to the second-team and academic all-district list.

Damien Perez and Frankie Davila received honorable mention.