High School Baseball: San Diego athletes named to Hooks Preseason Small School All-Stars

San Diego's Sergio Guerra and Brandon Ramirez were named to the 2021 Hooks Preseason Small School All-Star team, announced on Wednesday.

Guerra, a UTRGV signee and Ramirez, who signed to play with Texas A&M-Kingsville, are the second players to represent San Diego High School in the All-Star awards.

Guerra was named to the team as a utility player and Ramirez was selected at third base.

Calallen's Justin Lamkin, shortstop Luke Smith and outfielder Colten McCreary were selected to the team and Sinton catcher Rylan Galvan, first baseman Canon Chester and outfielder Rylan Galvan were also chosen for the second consecutive season.

London was represented by Kade Budd and designated hitter Mason Arispe.

On the infield was Josh Moreno of Banquete and Refugio pitcher Jordan Kelley.

Mathis' Julias Rivas filled the final pitching spot, and Tyler Battersby of Tuloso-Midway completed the outfield.

2021 South Texas Preseason Small School Baseball All-Star Team

Pitchers: Kade Budd, London, Jr., Jordan Kelley, Refugio, Jr., Justin Lamkin, Calallen, Jr., Julias Rivas, Mathis, Jr.

Catcher: Rylan Galvan, Sinton, Jr.

First Base: Canon Chester, Sinton, Jr.

Second Base: Josh Moreno, Banquete, Sr.

Third Base: Brandon Ramirez, San Diego, Sr.

Shortstop: Luke Smith, Calallen, Sr.

Outfield: Tyler Battersby, Tuloso-Midway, Sr., Rene Galvan, Sinton, Jr., Colten McCreary, Calallen, Sr.

DH: Mason Arispe, London, So.

Utility: Sergio Guerra, San Diego, Sr.