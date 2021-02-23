High School Baseball: Alice athletes named to Flat Bill Class 4A players to watch list
Alice baseball players RJ Carrillo, Jacob Guzman and Sai Campos were named to the Flat Bill Class 4A Top 40 players to watch for the 2021 season.
The trio are hoping to have a breakout season in their final year with the Coyotes.
Carrillo and Guzman, who are both UTRGV signees and Campos, who is committed to Incarnate Word, return to the field Tuesday at Eagle Pass and Thursday-Saturday in the Banquete Heroes Tournament.
The Coyotes will be joined by IWA, George West and Ray in the Alice pool.
Alice, which had its season canceled in March because of the rise of COVID-19 in Texas, is hoping to make it back to the postseason for the first time since 2017.
AREA BASKETBALL ROUNDUP
In girls basketball action, Freer's memorable season came to a close after a Class 2A area round loss to San Saba.
The Buckaroos concluded their season at 12-3 after posting an 11-1 mark in District 32-2A play.
The Premont girls advanced to the Class 2A area round after a 53-38 win against Three Rivers. The Cowgirls, who improved to 16-4, will play Mason on Tuesday in Castroville.
On the boys side, San Diego advanced with its 71-54 Class 3A bi-district win against Odem. The Vaqueros (12-4) will match up against IDEA North Mission on Wednesday in Alice.
AREA SCHEDULE
UIL BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
GIRLS
Premont vs. Mason, 6, Castroville
BOYS
San Diego vs. Idea North Mission, 6, Alice
SOFTBALL
INGLESIDE RIPTIDE INVITATIONAL
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Ingleside HS
Alice vs. Moody, 9 a.m.; Ingleside vs. Alice, 10:40 a.m.; Moody vs. Kingsville, noon; Skidmore-Tynan vs. Miller, 1:40 p.m.; Bishop vs. Kingsville, 3 p.m.; Bishop vs. Skidmore-Tynan, 4:40 p.m.; Ingleside vs. King, 6 p.m.
BASEBALL
BANQUETE HEROES TOURNAMENT
Banquete pool — Banquete, Skidmore-Tynan, Carroll, Cotulla
Mathis pool — Mathis, Ingleside, Orange Grove, Santa Gertrudis Academy
Alice pool — Alice, IWA, George West, Ray
