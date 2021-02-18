High School Baseball: A look at Alice area teams, players to watch

Baseball is in full swing and for some teams, it's a shot at redemption.

Last season was cut short because of COVID-19 pandemic, but with new gudilines in place and the University Interscholastic League allowing teams to start workouts earlier this season, things are looking bright for the upcoming season.

Following is a look at area teams and players to watch for the 2021 season.

CLASS 4A

ALICE

2020 Record: 6-5

Last playoff appearance: 2011

Key players returning: SS Cash Benavidez, jr.; P-OF Jacob Guzman, sr.; P-Util. Sai Campos, sr.; OF-P Matt Molina, jr.; C-OF Kaleb Aguilar, jr.; P-Util. Tristan Resendez, sr.; 2B-P R.J. Carrillo, sr.; OF-P Adan Moreno, sr.; P Jonathan Tijerina, sr.

The scoop on the Coyotes: Alice returns nearly its entire starting lineup from last season’s squad and looks to end a playoff drought that dates back nearly a decade. The Coyotes will have some pitching depth that could be key in challenging for a playoff spot and a district title.

CLASS 3A

SAN DIEGO

2020 Record: 9-5

Last playoff appearance: 2019

Key players returning: C Sergio Guerra, sr.; OF-P Brandon Ramirez, sr.; OF-P Derrick Gonzalez, sr.

The scoop on the Vaqueros: Guerra, Ramirez and Gonzalez are all multi-year starters and the core of a Vaqueros team that is looking to challenge for a district title. Guerra, a UTRGV signee, is one of the state’s top catching prospects and Ramirez has recently signed with Texas A&M-Kingsville.

ORANGE GROVE

2020 Record: 4-10

Last playoff appearance: 2018

Key players returning: C Tyler Barr, sr.; P-IF Izaiah Botello, sr.; Preston Wright, sr.; P-Util. Ethan Acosta, jr.; P-OF Gabe Moreno, jr.; So. Layton Rodriguez

The scoop on the Bulldogs: Orange Grove makes the move to Class 3A with some key players returning that could make a difference in what could be a tight district race.

CLASS 2A

BEN BOLT

2020 Record: 4-8

Last playoff appearance: 2018

Key players returning: 1B-P Lorenzo Soliz, sr.; SS-P David Perez, so.; OF-P Jaime Gonzalez, sr.; OF Ryan Perez, sr.; C-P Dustin Dunlavy, sr.

FREER

Last playoff appearance: 2019

Key players returning: C-P Hondo Bierstedt, sr.; IF EJ Tarango, sr.; OF John Cantu, jr.; OF-P Ryan Buhidar, so.; IF-P Elliott Ramirez, jr.

PREMONT

2020 Record: 4-5

Last playoff appearance: 2019

Key players returning: SS-P Marky Gonzalez, sr.; 2B-P Jordan Gonzalez, sr.; OF-P Joey Naranjo, sr.; OF Lukas Rogers, sr.; OF-P Darian Rogers, jr.

BENAVIDES

Last playoff appearance: 2016

Key players returning: SS-P Damian Viera, sr.; 1B Andres Hinajosa, sr.; 1B-DH Ryan Guzman, sr.