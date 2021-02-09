High School Basketball: Playoffs set for Alice girls, boys resume play

The Alice girls basketball team is headed to the playoffs after clinching fourth place in District 31-4A on Friday.

The Lady Coyotes finished with a 5-5 mark in district play and will play first-place Rio Hondo at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Rio Hondo High School.

Rio Hondo finished the regular season 15-0 overall and 10-0 in district play.

"We have to make sure we take what we learned from the year so we can be a solid team in our first playoff game against Rio Hondo," said Alice first-year coach Joseph Grimes.

Alice is coming off a loss to Tuloso-Midway, but won its previous three games before to help clinch its postseason berth.

Mia Perez led the way with 19 points -- including three 3-pointers against the Cherokees.

Madison Valdez and Jacqlyn Villarreal combined for 22 points and Sierra Chapa and Randee Hernandez combined for eight points to pace Alice.

"I'm still really proud of my team, and I'm excited for the playoffs," Perez said.

The Freer and Premont girls are also postseason bound.

The Buckaroos, who wrapped up the regular season undefeated, will play Refugio at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Beeville.

The Cowgirls open the playoffs against Three Rivers at 7 p.m. Friday in Robstown.

On the boys side, the Coyotes will return to district action after missing the previous 10 days because of COVID-19 protocols.

Alice is still fighting for a chance at the playoffs with games starting Tuesday against Robstown, Zapata on Friday and Calallen on Saturday.

AREA PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

GIRLS

Class 4A

Alice vs. Rio Hondo, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Rio Hondo High School

Class 2A

Freer vs. Refugio, 6:30, Thursday, Beeville

Three Rivers vs. Premont, 7, Friday, Robstown